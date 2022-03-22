Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 128,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 65,810 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

