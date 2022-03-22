Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 129,510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 66.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,077 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 999.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 109,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE EBR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

