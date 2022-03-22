Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. 7,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.