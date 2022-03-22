Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 54,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,431. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

