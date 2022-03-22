Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.94 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

