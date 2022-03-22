Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

