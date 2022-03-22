Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 14,022 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises 1.5% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $4,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $558,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,920 shares of company stock valued at $52,207,516. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

NET opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.68. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -125.84 and a beta of 0.71.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

