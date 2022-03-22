Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

PDP stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $101.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

