Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.