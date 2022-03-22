easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 739.45 ($9.73).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EZJ. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.53) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.06) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.26) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($126,382.31). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.64) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,101.00). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

Shares of LON EZJ traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 530.20 ($6.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,764,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,478. The company has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 603.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 615.72.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

