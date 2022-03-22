Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0381 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

