Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0381 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.