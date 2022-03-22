Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

ETV opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 88,985 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.