eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in eBay by 4.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in eBay by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in eBay by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

