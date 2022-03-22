eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,673,000 after buying an additional 197,158 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

EBAY stock opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.