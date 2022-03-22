eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,673,000 after buying an additional 197,158 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About eBay (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
