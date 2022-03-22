Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $3,657,318.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.95. 3,011,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. CX Institutional raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

