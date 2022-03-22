eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $104.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.37 million and the lowest is $81.02 million. eHealth reported sales of $134.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $459.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.34 million to $468.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $531.25 million, with estimates ranging from $480.26 million to $603.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHTH. Citigroup lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. eHealth has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.13.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 219.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 116.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 70.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 84,725.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.