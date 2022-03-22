Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

NYSE ESTC opened at $86.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

