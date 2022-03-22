Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.94

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.94 and traded as high as C$14.55. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$14.30, with a volume of 463,466 shares.

ELD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$133,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,587,988.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Insiders have sold a total of 50,393 shares of company stock valued at $718,548 over the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

