Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $67.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

