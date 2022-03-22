Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMLAF. TD Securities raised Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

EMLAF stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. Empire has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

