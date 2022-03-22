Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.
NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,491. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $553.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Endo International by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Endo International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
