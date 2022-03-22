Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,491. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $553.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENDP shares. TheStreet cut Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Endo International by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Endo International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.