Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,203 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 242,542 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

