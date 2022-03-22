Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enova International by 18.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

