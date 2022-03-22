EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NYSE NPO opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.46. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

