EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading 6.8% Higher

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 2,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,494,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07.
EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)
EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQRx (EQRX)
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.