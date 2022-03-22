Equalizer Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $203,149.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00046926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.91 or 0.07030145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,520.92 or 0.99845519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042709 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

