Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 45,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equinix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after buying an additional 149,404 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equinix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,915,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Equinix by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,186,000 after buying an additional 169,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total value of $821,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $717.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $649.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

