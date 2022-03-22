Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.87) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.93). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $77,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,545 shares of company stock worth $1,343,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 77,317 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.