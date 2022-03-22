Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Prosus’ FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prosus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prosus from €140.00 ($153.85) to €137.00 ($150.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prosus from €128.00 ($140.66) to €122.00 ($134.07) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Prosus has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

