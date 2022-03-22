Erste Group Lowers Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) to Hold

Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton from €175.00 ($192.31) to €170.00 ($186.81) in a report on Friday.

MNHFF stock opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.72. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

