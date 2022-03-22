ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s previous close.

GWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

GWH stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.