European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $117.67

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.67 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 111.84 ($1.47). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.50), with a volume of 542,110 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £408.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

In other news, insider Martin Breuer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £12,200 ($16,061.08).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

