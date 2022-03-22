European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “
EWCZ opened at $29.10 on Friday. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.
About European Wax Center
