Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 231 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.15. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

