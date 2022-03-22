Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.06. 22,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497,692. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

