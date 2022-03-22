Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,692 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. 1,517,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,801,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

