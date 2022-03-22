Everhart Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after purchasing an additional 179,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

