EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 11,600 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,305,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

