EWG Elevate Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.13 on Tuesday, reaching $285.16. 1,199,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,704. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.52 and a 200 day moving average of $299.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.