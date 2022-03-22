EWG Elevate Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 93,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,652,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,712,272. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.29.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

