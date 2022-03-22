EWG Elevate Inc. Has $8.31 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 4.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 320,895 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 317,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,635. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $97.05 and a one year high of $114.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

