EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 127,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.06. 3,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,238. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70.

