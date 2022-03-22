EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $292,000.

BATS:TAIL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 453,931 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

