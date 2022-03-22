ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $49,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

EXLS stock opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

