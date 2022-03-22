extraDNA (XDNA) Market Capitalization Reaches $120,239.59

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. extraDNA has a total market cap of $120,239.59 and $7,583.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,490.27 or 1.00183861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.21 or 0.00309359 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00136238 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00270762 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005464 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00029991 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars.

