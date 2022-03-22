F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 59,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,205,064 shares.The stock last traded at $13.11 and had previously closed at $12.84.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNB. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Company Profile (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

