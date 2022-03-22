Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FURCF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of FURCF stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

