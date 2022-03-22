FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.16.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

