FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given Outperform Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.30.

Shares of FDX opened at $222.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 36,769 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in FedEx by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

