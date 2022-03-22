FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.30.

FedEx stock opened at $222.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.16. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

